LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce $232.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.50 million and the highest is $233.60 million. LivaNova reported sales of $242.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LivaNova by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,038,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,030,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,257,000 after purchasing an additional 165,114 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,651,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,809,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $76.76. 344,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,680. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

