Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Livent (NYSE:LTHM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.72% from the company’s previous close.

LTHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen started coverage on Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

