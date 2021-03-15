loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LDI. UBS Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

loanDepot stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

