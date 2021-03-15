Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LONCF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Loncor Resources has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

About Loncor Resources

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Yindi project located in the southern part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt; and the Makapela project situated in the western part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

