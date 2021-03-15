London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Buys £34,353 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) insider Stephen O’Connor purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,634 ($99.74) per share, with a total value of £34,353 ($44,882.41).

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,604 ($99.35) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,225 ($94.40) and a 52 week high of £100.10 ($130.78).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

