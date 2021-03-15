Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Short Interest Up 54.1% in February

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the February 11th total of 5,600,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $14.78 on Monday. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $31.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,820 shares of company stock worth $9,160,065 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

