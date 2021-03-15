LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of LTC Properties worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 298.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of LTC opened at $43.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

