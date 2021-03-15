Lucira Health (LHDX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – Lucira Health is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Lucira Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lifesci Capital.

3/2/2021 – Lucira Health is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $15.19 on Monday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

In other Lucira Health news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 3,461,764 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

