Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,900 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 308.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.