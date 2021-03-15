Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 216,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,843 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,521,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 69,712 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

