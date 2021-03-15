Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 360,817 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,964,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 289,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 50.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

GLUU stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLUU shares. Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

