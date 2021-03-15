Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 100.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vistra by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,178,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vistra by 77.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 87,899 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 178.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,476 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

NYSE VST opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

