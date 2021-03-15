Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Bank of Italy raised its position in Ferrari by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,828,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,311,000 after buying an additional 529,516 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,071,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in Ferrari by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,599,000 after buying an additional 148,651 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,134,000 after buying an additional 114,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in Ferrari by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 374,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,967,000 after buying an additional 92,303 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $195.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.57 and a 200-day moving average of $202.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

