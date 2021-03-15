Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $322,000 in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 585,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 280,270 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

