Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 541 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $69.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $70.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

