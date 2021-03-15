Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.87

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.87 and last traded at $94.55, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

