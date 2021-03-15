Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,452,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,386,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLMD. William Blair began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of TLMD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. 564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,454. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85.

SOC Telemed Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

