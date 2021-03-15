Magnetar Financial LLC Has $19.03 Million Position in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) by 1,038.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566,269 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Experience Investment worth $19,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.96. 3,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.37. Experience Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

About Experience Investment

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

