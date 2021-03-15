Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $12.93 Million in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 970,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 2.30% of GCM Grosvenor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $55,833,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $13,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $12,528,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $10,219,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $6,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCMG traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,233. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.