Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,691,082 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,691,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,228,000. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes up approximately 0.7% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 132,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,240. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $752.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPWH. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

