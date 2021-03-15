Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,790 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Syneos Health worth $27,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Syneos Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.69. 2,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SYNH. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $399,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.