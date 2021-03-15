Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,314,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,333,000. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for about 1.7% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Aerojet Rocketdyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,669 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $44,394,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 295,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $10,015,000.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.