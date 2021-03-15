Main Street Research LLC Buys Shares of 2,601 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,258,000 after acquiring an additional 138,992 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,910,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.92 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $96.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $87.72.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

