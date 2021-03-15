Main Street Research LLC Buys Shares of 981 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 981 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 842,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,597,000 after purchasing an additional 155,705 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $215.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

