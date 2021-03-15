Main Street Research LLC Has $310,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $122.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $127.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

