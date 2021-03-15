Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.94

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.94 and last traded at $89.04, with a volume of 5386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBUU. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.