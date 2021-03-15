Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the February 11th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Manganese X Energy stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.46. 178,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,279. Manganese X Energy has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include Houlton Woodstock Manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, New Brunswick; Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 34 claims totaling approximately 1,985 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province; and Lac Aux Bouleaux property consisting of 4 mineral claims totaling 738.12 hectares located in Mont-Laurier in southern QuÃ©bec.

