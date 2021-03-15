Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) VP Sells $262,771.90 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

