Mark Davies Sells 185,000 Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

Shares of NRR stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 98.20 ($1.28). 281,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,651. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.56. The company has a market cap of £300.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. NewRiver REIT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.40 ($1.61).

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 93.83 ($1.23).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

