Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives “Hold” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered Martinrea International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

