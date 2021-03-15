Mather Group LLC. Buys 2,040 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 168,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 399,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 228,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,423,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,880,000 after purchasing an additional 179,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 365,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,966,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

