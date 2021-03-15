Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.99. 80,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,341,421. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $47,941,332.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,266,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,269,226 shares of company stock worth $1,040,295,631. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

