Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.54. 6,341,613 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

