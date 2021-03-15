Mather Group LLC. Purchases 281,093 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,093 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 3.65% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $111,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.85. 6,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,119. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

