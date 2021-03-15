Mather Group LLC. Sells 28,997 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.72. 332,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,411,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

