Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.36

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 44233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,098.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 6,918.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mattel by 153.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at $17,550,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

