Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) CFO Steven F. Nicola Sells 10,000 Shares

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 108,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,062,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,188,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

