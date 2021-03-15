Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 589,600 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the February 11th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Shares of MZDAF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,921. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.