MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MBIA in the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MBIA by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $9.93 on Monday. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $533.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.