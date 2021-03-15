Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,037 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Medallia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Medallia by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medallia by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Medallia by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Medallia by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of MDLA opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $14,781,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,104,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $14,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,663,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,599,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock valued at $78,197,543.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

