Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Gap Down to $8.85

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.22. Medley Management shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Medley Management alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 11.47% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.