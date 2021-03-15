MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MeiraGTx in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

MGTX stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $670.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.33.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,861.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,390 shares of company stock worth $815,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 530.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

