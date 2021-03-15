Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 10,031 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in American Tower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management lifted its position in American Tower by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT opened at $215.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.43. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

