Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,136 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

IWN stock opened at $169.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.50. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $169.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

