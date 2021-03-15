Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 33,776 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,391.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after buying an additional 1,176,125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after buying an additional 446,931 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,581,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after buying an additional 329,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 249.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 140,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $950,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

