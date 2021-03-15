Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after acquiring an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $171.55 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average is $164.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.47.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.