Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after acquiring an additional 246,575 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $301.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

