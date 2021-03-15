Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.17 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,171 shares of company stock worth $28,624,200. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.07 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

