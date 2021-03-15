Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.34 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,632 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,452,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $92.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

