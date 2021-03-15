Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 185 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $84.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

